President Trump departs for weekend in Paris to honor World War I fallen

Nov 9, 2018, 11:15 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron embrace at the conclusion of a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 24, 2018.PlayAndrew Harnik/AP, FILE
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have departed Washington for a weekend in Paris, where world leaders are gathering to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I.

The trip comes as the White House looks to grapple with a new political reality of Democrats taking the House in Tuesday's midterm elections and the fallout from the president's sudden firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport in Coraopolis, Pa., Oct. 30, 2018.Andrew Harnik/AP
While the president will hold meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday they do not anticipate the president scheduling any additional meetings with world leaders invited to Paris, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron embrace at the conclusion of a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 24, 2018.Andrew Harnik/AP, FILE
The president told reporters Wednesday that he would not be holding an extended meeting Putin before the G-20 summit later this month in South America, though said he won’t be surprised if the two interact during the leaders’ luncheon at the Elysee Palace on Sunday.

The primary purpose of the president's visit, according to the administration official, will be attending ceremonies around the centennial commemoration of the end of World War I.

"This is a historic opportunity to honor the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for our freedom in that struggle," the official said.

