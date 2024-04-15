Priest stabbed during livestream, suspect arrested in Australia, police say

LONDON -- A suspect was arrested after a priest was stabbed during a livestream in Wakeley, a city in New South Wales, Australia, police said on Monday.

A "number" of other people were also stabbed, law enforcement said.

A video of the incident, which was viewed by ABC News, appears to show a man approaching the priest as he speaks to his congregation. The man appears to interrupt the sermon and to begin violently attacking the priest.

"Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries," the New South Wales Police Force said in a statement. "The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics."

Officers were dispatched to a church on Welcome Street after a call about multiple injuries came in at about 7:10 p.m. on Monday, police said.

"A large police response is underway and the public is urged to avoid the area," police said in a statement.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.