Protests continue for supporters of Catalan Independence

Oct 16, 2019, 3:07 PM ET
PHOTO: A pro-independence Estelada flag is waved above demonstrators holding up their cellphones during a protest in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 15, 2019. PlayJoan Mateu/AP
WATCH News headlines today: Oct. 16, 2019

Violent protests have been underway in Catalonia after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan leaders to long prison sentences.

Police charge against demonstrators during clashes outside El Prat airport in Barcelona, Oct. 14, 2019. Emilio Morenatti/AP
Many people in Catalonia have long sought independence from Spain to form a new European nation.

PHOTO: Policemen in riot gear move past a burning barricade during clashes with demonstrators in Barcelona, Oct. 15, 2019. Emilio Morenatti/AP
The protests broke out into riots on Tuesday when over 40,000 people took to the streets.

Nine leaders of the Catalan independence movement were jailed on Monday for sedition over their role in a failed independence bid, sparking mass protests across the region, Oct. 14, 2019, in Barcelona. Gian Marco Benedetto/Polaris
PHOTO: Demonstrators walk along a highway in Girona, Spain, Oct. 16, 2019. Mar Grau/AP
Demonstrators walk along a highway in Girona, Spain, Oct. 16, 2019.
Police officers clash with demonstrators outside El Prat airport in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Emilio Morenatti/AP
PHOTO:Nine leaders of the Catalan independence movement were jailed on Monday for sedition over their role in a failed independence bid, sparking mass protests across the region, Oct. 14, 2019, in Barcelona. Gian Marco Benedetto/Polaris
Spain's government said it would do whatever it takes to stop the violence and issued the statement that it "will act, if needed, with firmness, proportionality and unity."

PHOTO: Police clash with demonstrators during a protest at El Prat airport, on the outskirts of Barcelona, Oct. 14, 2019. Bernat Armangue/AP
PHOTO: Demonstrators hold Catalan pro-independence Estelada flags as they march on the Nacional 2 road in Sils, near Girona, Oct. 16, 2019, a day after police arrested 51 people across Catalonia. Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images
