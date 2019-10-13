Aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis that killed reportedly 33 in Japan seen in dramatic images

Oct 13, 2019, 12:31 PM ET
Dramatic photos show the destruction in Japan caused by heavy rains and flooding brought by Typhoon Hagibis, which has killed as many as 33 people.

The typhoon made landfall near Izu Peninsula in Shizuoka prefecture in central Japan -- south of Tokyo -- just before 7 p.m. local time Saturday, according to local officials.

Surging waves generated by typhoon Hagibis hit the seashore in Mihama, Mie Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 12, 2019.

Heavy rain caused 14 rivers around the country to flood, public broadcaster NHK reported, according to The Associated Press.

Several people were stranded in their homes, and rescue operations continued into Sunday, AP reported.

Local residents are rescued by Japapnese Defense-Force soldiers from a flooded area caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Kakuda, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, Oct. 13, 2019.
An aerial view shows residential areas flooded by the Chikuma river, caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Nagano, central Japan, Oct. 13, 2019.

A woman in her 70s was killed after she was dropped about 130 feet to the ground while being transported by a rescue helicopter in Iwaki city in Fukushima prefecture, which was devastated by the storm. She had not been strapped in property, officials with the Tokyo Fire Department said in a news conference.

The number of fatalities from the storm was conflicting. Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 14 people had died, 11 were missing and 187 were injured, but the agency tends to be conservative in its counts, according to AP.

Search and rescue crews sort through the debris of a building destroyed by a tornado shortly before the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis, Oct. 13, 2019, in Chiba, Japan.

However, Japanese media agency Kyodo News reported that 33 people had been killed and 19 were missing as a result of the typhoon.

A photo taken from a Kyodo News helicopter, Oct. 13, 2019, shows houses in Nagano, central Japan, submerged after the Chikuma River overflowed due to Typhoon Hagibis.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said that more than 1,200 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged. Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters early Sunday that some 376,000 homes were without power and 14,000 homes did not have running water.

ABC News' Anthony Trotter contributed to this report.