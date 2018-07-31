Report finds air traffic control lapses in missing flight MH370, Malaysia aviation chief resigns

LONDON — Jul 31, 2018, 9:16 AM ET
PHOTO: The Malaysian ICAO ANNEX 13 Safety Investigation Team for MH370 of Mohd Shah Mahmood, Abdul Wahab Ibrahim, Kok Soo Chon and Mohan Suppiah during a media briefing at the Ministry of Transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, July 30, 2018.PlayFAZRY ISMAIL/EPA via Shutterstock
WATCH MH730 safety report released

Malaysia’s civil aviation authority chief resigned today after an independent international investigation on missing airline flight MH370 revealed lapses by the air traffic control center in the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Interested in MH370?

Add MH370 as an interest to stay up to date on the latest MH370 news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
MH370
Add Interest

PHOTO: The front cover of the MH370 safety investigation report during a media briefing at the Ministry of Transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, July 30, 2018.FAZRY ISMAIL/EPA via Shutterstock
The front cover of the MH370 safety investigation report during a media briefing at the Ministry of Transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, July 30, 2018.

MORE: Search for missing flight MH370 continues 4 years later with submarine drones

Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said that he accepted the report's findings that air traffic control failed to comply with standard procedures, but maintained that it was not to blame for the disappearance of the aircraft.

"It is with regret and after much thought and contemplation that I have decided to resign as the Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia effective 14 days from the date of the resignation notice which I have served today," he said in a statement.

PHOTO: In this file photo, Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, director general of Malaysias Department of Civil Aviation, pauses during a news conference in Sepang, Malaysia, March 20, 2014.Goh Seng Chong/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE
In this file photo, Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, director general of Malaysia's Department of Civil Aviation, pauses during a news conference in Sepang, Malaysia, March 20, 2014.

The report, published on Monday, concluded that until the majority of the plane’s wreckage is found it will not be possible to make any conclusions about why the jet went missing.

MORE: Final report on missing Flight 370 unlikely to yield answers

The team of 19 Malaysians and representatives from aviation authorities of seven other countries said it could not rule out any "unlawful interference by a third party," but disproved theories concerning the pilot’s mental state and physical malfunctions inside the aircraft.

The findings highlighted numerous lapses by air traffic control in both Malaysia and Vietnam and noted that controllers failed to initiate emergency phases. There was no record that air traffic control alerted the air force or kept a continuous watch on the radar display.

The Malaysia Airlines plane with 239 people on board went missing four years ago on March 8, 2014, during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Comments