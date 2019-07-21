Rescuers attempt to free right whale tangled in fishing gear off coast of Canada

Marine experts are trying to free a right whale tangled in fishing gear off the coast of Canada.

The 18-year-old whale, spotted in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Canada's east coast, has been trapped for at least two weeks, CTV reported.

The whale is known to biologists who are tracking it as Number 3125, according to CTV. It was first spotted in distress on July 4 east of the Gaspe Peninsula in Quebec.

In this March 28, 2018, file photo, the baleen is visible as a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass

The Campobello Whale Rescue Team planned to attempt to disentangle the whale on Sunday, CTV reported.

Several right whales have been found dead off the coast of Canada this year. On Friday, the Canada Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced the death of two more whales, brining the total to eight in 2019.

Around 400 are left in the world, according to The Associated Press.

Oceans Canada did not have an update on the whale's condition when contacted by ABC News on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Canadian government announced new protections for the rare whale, which include increasing surveillance, expanding slowdown zones and changing the rules that trigger fishing shutdowns, AP reported.

The U.S. government is also working to shield marine animals from threats like fishing gear and ship strikes, according to AP.