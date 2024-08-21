Russian authorities urge citizens in areas where Ukraine is attacking to avoid social media, dating sites

Russian authorities are urging citizens in the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia – areas where Ukraine has been attacking – to stop using video cameras, social media and dating sites.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs issued the memo Tuesday, saying the "enemy," referring to Ukraine, is using video cameras and social media to gather information.

"The enemy massively identifies IP ranges in our territories and connects to unprotected video surveillance cameras remotely, viewing everything from private courtyards to roads and highways of strategic importance. In this regard, if there is no urgent need, then it is better not to use video surveillance cameras," Ministry of Internal Affairs officials told Interfax, a Russian news service.

Russian authorities told citizens not to use online dating services, as such resources are used to collect information. Russian servicemen were advised not to open links coming from strangers and to try not to use a phone with a lot of official and personal information.

Ukrainian tank crew take a break while operating a Soviet-made T-72 tank in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia, on Aug. 12, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images

"It is necessary to control and moderate chats, as well as promptly delete from them the accounts of persons captured by the enemy, as well as the accounts of persons to whose phones the enemy has gained access," the Russian interior ministry said.

The Russian agency asked citizens not to post DVR recordings on social networks and messengers, not to conduct live broadcasts, close their personal data and remove all geotags and photo bindings on social networks.

A view of military operations in Malaya Loknya, Kursk Region, Russia in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on Aug. 20, 2024. 95th Air Assault Brigade via Reuters

More than 30 people have died and more than 140 people have been injured in Russia's Kursk region since Ukrainian forces started their incursion in the region two weeks ago, the Russian news agency TASS reported Wednesday, citing unnamed medical personnel.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians have been ordered to evacuate the Kursk region since Ukraine's attacks began, according to Russian news outlets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is seeking to create a "buffer zone on the aggressor's territory."