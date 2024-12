"Ukraine needs more air defense systems," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said.

Russian missile strike targets Kyiv, killing 1 and injuring others, Ukraine says

LONDON -- A Russian missile strike killed one person and wounded seven others early on Friday morning, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said.

"Ukraine needs more air defense systems," the ministry said. "Russian terror must be stopped."

A view shows buildings damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec. 20, 2024. State Emergency Service Of Ukraine via Reuters

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.