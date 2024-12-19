Police searching for Seattle bus passenger who stabbed driver to death

A passenger who attacked a public bus driver and stabbed him to death in Seattle remains on the loose, according to officials.

King County Metro Coach driver Shawn Yim, 59, was stabbed multiple times in the chest by the passenger after getting into a physical altercation in the area of the University of Washington at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver walked a short distance from the the bus and collapsed from his injuries, police said. The suspect fled the area, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Seattle Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform, July 17, 2016, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP

A K9 search for the suspect was unsuccessful, police said.

"We are not going to sit idly by while our members are murdered," Greg Woodfill, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said in a press conference Wednesday. "I don't have all the answers, but I do know we need a more secure area for the transit operator, and we need more dedicated Metro transit police officers."

"We need to take action now," Woodfill added. "We are all in shock."

This was the first deadly attack on a King County bus driver in 26 years, according to the union.

"What happened today is an outrageous act of violence against a frontline public servant," King County Executive Dow Constantine said at the press conference. "There can be no excuse for it and we will not accept it."