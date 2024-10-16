Scores killed in Nigerian tanker explosion, police say

About 90 people were killed and about 50 others were injured, police said.

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria and LONDON -- About 90 people were killed and about 50 others were injured when a tanker exploded in Nigeria, a local police spokesperson said.

The petrol tanker exploded after the driver lost control in the town of Majiya, in northwestern Nigeria, at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Shi'isu Adam, a spokesperson for the Jigawa regional police, told reporters on Wednesday.

