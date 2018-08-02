Sexual harassment outlawed on the streets of France, following viral video of recent violent attack in Paris

Aug 2, 2018, 3:20 PM ET
PHOTO: A Google Street View image shows a sidewalk in Paris where a young woman was struck in the face by a man who she says sexually and verbally harassed her.Google Maps
A Google Street View image shows a sidewalk in Paris where a young woman was struck in the face by a man who she says sexually and verbally harassed her.

French lawmakers approved a bill that outlaws cat-calling, allowing fines of as much as hundreds of dollars to be handed out on the spot to street harassers.

(MORE: Paris police hunting for alleged sexual harasser caught on tape punching a woman in the face)

Fines for harassers could run as much as 705 Euros (about $815 U.S. dollars).

The law was passed on Wednesday, days after a man attacked a woman outside a Paris cafe when she confronted him for harassing her as she walked by.

A video of the incident went viral.

PHOTO: French woman Marie Laguerre who posted online a video in which she is seen being hit by a man in the street, poses for a portrait, Aug. 1, 2018, in Paris.Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images
French woman Marie Laguerre who posted online a video in which she is seen being hit by a man in the street, poses for a portrait, Aug. 1, 2018, in Paris.

The woman, Marie Laguerre, wrote on Facebook that she was on her way home when the man started making lewd sounds. He attacked her after she told him to “shut up,” she wrote.

(MORE: Viral video of woman being punched in the face by alleged sexual harasser sparks probe)

She has since launched a website called “Nous Toutes Harcelement,” allowing women to share their stories about street harassment. The term translates in English to "We are all harassed."

"It's anonymous, and that will allow these women to talk freely," Laguerre told the Agence France-Presse.

The new law is expected to take effect in September.

Comments