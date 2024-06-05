Gunfire was heard "in the vicinity of the entrance," officials said.

Shots fired near US Embassy in Beirut

LONDON -- Gunfire was heard Wednesday morning near the entrance to the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, officials said, adding that "our team are safe."

"Investigations are underway and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement," embassy officials said on social media.

Shots from "small arms" were heard at about 8:34 a.m. local time, the embassy said.



The person who allegedly opened fire was wounded and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the Lebanese Army said in Arabic on its official social media account. The person is a Syrian national, the army said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.