A South African man who was expected to become the first black African in space was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a car on Saturday.

Mandla Maseko beat out a million people in 2013 to win a sub-orbital trip sponsored by the Axe Apollo Space Academy.

The 30-year-old Maseko, popularly known as “Spaceboy” and “Afronaut,” was one of 23 people who won a seat on the trip to space.

“It is with deep sadness that the Maseko family confirms that Mandla Maseko tragically passed away in a bike accident last night, July 6 2019,” his business manager and close friend Sthembile Shabangu said in a media release.

“Maseko will be sorely missed." Shabangu said. "May Mandla Maseko’s kind and beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.”

The space flight was scheduled to be an hour-long sub-orbital trip on the Lynx Mark II spaceship. However it had not yet happened at the time of Maseko's passing.

Maseko’s death was met with an outpouring of grief on social media.

NEWS: Mandla Maseko, who beat a million people to win a sub-orbital trip that could have seen him become the first black African in space, has reportedly been killed in a motorcycle crash.#RIPMandlaMaseko pic.twitter.com/ou2bPRoNrI — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) July 7, 2019

Just heard that legendary Mandla “Spaceboy” Maseko, our very astronaut has passed on. @MandlaMaseko1

May your soul fly with the angels, RIP sir!#RIPMandlaMaseko pic.twitter.com/e6yy20cSrU — Mandla Nhleko ✊ (@Mgilija5) July 7, 2019

If the news of his death are true are true, may his soul rest in eternal peace.

Mandla Maseko's life is said to have been cut short after an accident last night. pic.twitter.com/AgrtKhCU4G — Thato Mahlangu (@YoungAchieverSA) July 7, 2019

Shabangu said that even though Maseko did not end up going into space, he would have wanted his hope to spread.

"There were still rocket tests happening before they could go up," Shabangu said. "He really thought that if he went up to space he could inspire young African children that they could do anything. He used to always say that the sky was no longer the limit."

Details for Maseko’s memorial service are expected to be announced later this week.