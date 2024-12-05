South Korean president dismisses defense minister after failed martial law declaration

SEOUL and LONDON -- As the opposition's effort to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made its way through the National Assembly, the leader accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, dismissing a key ally in his brief failed imposition of martial law.

Opposition lawmakers had moved on Wednesday to impeach the president, submitting a motion a day after Yoon's late-night declaration roiled the nation and set off hours of political turmoil. The motion to impeach was submitted by 191 lawmakers.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, right, looks on as South Korea's Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on Nov. 1, 2024. Adrian Wyld/AP

It is expected to make its way through the National Assembly in the coming days, with a vote likely either Friday or Saturday. The measure would require a two-thirds majority to pass. It would then be sent to South Korea's Constitutional Court, which would have to approve the impeachment.

Yoon's party, the conservative People Power Party, controls 108 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, meaning some would have to break with their party for the impeachment vote to succeed.

As he declared martial law in a televised speech late Tuesday, the president said the measure would be necessary due to the actions of the Democratic Party, a liberal coalition that Yoon accused of controlling parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government.

People take part in a protest calling for the resignation of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul on Dec. 4, 2024. Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

The declaration included banning political activities, including rallies and protests. Yoon also called for a stop to the "dissemination of fake news" and the manipulation of public opinion. All press would have been controlled by the state under the declaration.

The declaration was met with protests and a swift vote in the National Assembly, with the 190 members on hand unanimously voting to lift Yoon's martial law order. Within hours, Yoon had backtracked, and the State Council convened to vote to officially lift the order.

Yoon began his five-year term in May 2022 after wining office by a razor-thin margin.

Kim, the defense minister, had only recently taken up his post.

He had served as the head of Presidential Security Services in Yoon’s administration, before becoming a cabinet member in September, according to Yonhap News Agency. He’s a retired three-star Army general.

ABC News' Will Gretsky, Ellie Kaufman, Joe Simonetti, Dave Brennan and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.