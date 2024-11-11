Spirit Airlines plane struck by gunfire while attempting to land in Haiti

A Spirit Airlines plane flying from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Haiti was diverted after it was struck by gunfire while attempting to land in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian National Office of Civil Aviation (OFNAC) told ABC News.

The plane was struck by gunfire four times while attempting to land at Touissant Louverture Airport in the capital city of Port-au-Prince, OFNAC said.

The Spirit Airlines plane "diverted and landed safely in Santiago, Dominican Republic," Spirit Airlines said in a statement Monday, adding that no passengers reported injuries and one flight attendant onboard the plane reported unspecified "minor injuries" and was undergoing medical evaluation.

After the plane arrived in the Dominican Republic, "an inspection revealed evidence of damage to the aircraft consistent with gunfire," the Spirit Airlines statement said. The plane was taken out of service and a different aircraft was secured to return the passengers and crew to Fort Lauderdale, the statement added.

File image of Spirit Airlines airplane taking off from Los Angeles International Airport. STOCK PHOTO/Adobe Stock

All airlines have temporarily suspended flights at Touissant Louverture Airport, OFNAC told ABC News. American Airlines and JetBlue issued statements announcing that they had suspended flights into Haiti until at least Thursday.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti issued a security alert saying that it was "aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince which may include armed violence, and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports."

"The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous," the embassy alert continued, further noting that "The U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety traveling to airports, borders, or during any onward travel. You should consider your personal security situation before traveling anywhere in Haiti."