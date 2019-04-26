Sri Lanka bombing suspects exchange gunfire with soldiers: Report

A shoot-out erupted in Sri Lanka on Friday night between soldiers and suspects linked to the string of suicide bombings that has claimed hundreds of lives, a Sri Lankan military spokesman told The Associated Press.

Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said the exchange of gunfire began when the soldiers attempted to raid a building in Sri Lanka's Eastern Province as part of the ongoing probe into last Sunday's attacks.

At least 253 people were killed and scores more were injured on April 21 when near-simultaneous explosions took place at various locations across Sri Lanka, a largely Buddhist country located off the southern tip of India. Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday revised the death toll down from 359, blaming the chaotic bombing scenes for the discrepancy.

Explosions erupted at three churches holding Easter services in Colombo, the country's capital, as well as Batticaloa and Negombo. Blasts also tore through three upscale hotels in Colombo, including some that are popular among Western tourists, according to Sri Lankan police.

Hours after the initial bombings, another explosion rang out at a housing complex in Dematagoda, a suburb on the outskirts of Colombo, police said.

Later that night, the Sri Lankan Air Force initiated a controlled explosion of a 6-foot-long pipe bomb that was detected on a road near Colombo International Airport, according to Sri Lanka Air Force spokesman Gihan Seneviratne.

A fourth hotel was targeted in a failed attack that day, according to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The United States sent a team of FBI agents and military officials to help Sri Lankan authorities with the ongoing investigation. Intelligence units from Australia, India, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the International Criminal Police Organization are also assisting.

Most of the explosions were detonated by suicide bombers, according to Sri Lanka's junior defense minister Ruwan Wijewardene.

Eight of the nine suicide bombers have been identified so far and one of them was a woman. Most of them came from middle- and upper-middle class families, with some holding academic degrees and possibly having studied in various countries before returning to Sri Lanka, according to Wijewardene.

"They're quite well-educated people," he told reporters at a press conference Wednesday in Colombo.

According to Wijewardene, the suicide bombers had splintered away from a little-known local extremist Muslim group, National Towheed Jamaar, and another group which he identified only as "JMI." The former was earlier blamed for the deadly blasts by Sri Lanka's health minister.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Friday that the assailants in Sri Lanka had support from the Islamic State group, which has claimed responsibility for the deadly attacks.

At least 60 people, including the husband of the female suicide bomber, have been arrested in connection to last Sunday's massacre. All of those arrested are Sri Lankans, according to a junior spokesman for the Sri Lankan police.

Sri Lanka’s prime minister told the AP on Thursday that there were suspects still at large and they may be armed with explosives.