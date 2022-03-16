Strong earthquake felt in Japan, tsunami threat issued

A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Japan late Wednesday, triggering a tsunami threat and leaving more than 2 million households without electricity, officials said.

Preliminary reports put it at a 7.3 magnitude. The earthquake occurred just off the coast from Fukushima.

A tsunami threat was issued for the east coast of Honshu, Japan, by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center based on preliminary earthquake parameters. The center warned of possible hazardous tsunami waves for coastal communities within 186 miles of the epicenter.

A tsunami is not expected in California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia or Alaska, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

Japan's NHK World news service reported that the Tokyo area is under large power outages with more than 2 million households currently without power.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.