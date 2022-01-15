A tsunami advisory has been issued for the US West Coast and Alaska

The news comes in wake of an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga.

The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami advisory is in effect for the entire West Coast and Alaska in the wake of an undersea volcanic eruption near Tonga.

Nearly all coastal areas in California, Oregon, Washington, Southeast Alaska, South Alaska, the Alaskan Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands are under a tsunami advisory. British Columbia is also under advisory.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Daniel Manzo contributed to this report.

Editor's note: This story's headline has been updated to report that a tsunami advisory, not a warning, was issued.