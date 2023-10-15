Strong earthquake hits western Afghanistan

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

LONDON -- A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan early Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, which was centered about 30 km north-northwest of Herāt, followed a series of powerful tremors that have killed thousands.

"This earthquake was preceded by three other M 6.3 earthquakes in the previous days," USGS said in a statement. "One M6.3 occurred on October 11th and two others occurred about 30 minutes apart on October 7th."

