Hair-raising video shows a man being pulled up out of the way of a train with mere seconds to spare in Sydney, Australia.

In the video posted to by Sydney Trains, the city’s passenger rail network, an unidentified man ambles onto a deserted platform and seems not to notice as he moves closer and closer to the edge, until he falls onto the tracks below.

The video, which is a combination of footage from cameras in the train station and within the train's cabin, also shows the driver's view, which is obstructed by a bend in the tracks.

As the man tries in vain to climb back onto the platform, the driver can see only the tracks and the surrounding area and the train speeds toward the station. Another unidentified person then enters the platform, runs to the man and pulls him back up.

In a Facebook post accompanying the video, Sydney Trains cautioned commuters and wrote that incidents such as this have an effect on train staff.

"Imagine being in charge of 1000 tons of steel travelling at 60km/h... and you're confronted with this,” the post said. “The reality is that many of our drivers will be involved in a similar incident. The impact this can have on our network is obvious, but many don't consider the effect this can have on our Drivers, Guards and Station Staff. Please... be careful around trains.”