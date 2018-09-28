Suspect in 2012 murder of NYC youth soccer coach arrested in Mexico, authorities say

Sep 28, 2018, 5:54 PM ET
PHOTO: Michael Jones, a youth soccer coach for the New York Red Bulls, appears in this undated photo.PlayNew York Red Bulls
WATCH Suspect in 2012 murder of NYC youth soccer coach arrested in Mexico, authorities say

Mexican authorities have arrested the suspect in the 2012 stabbing murder of a youth soccer coach in New York City.

Orlando Orea, 38, was captured in the Mexican state of Puebla on Wednesday, according to the Mexico's Attorney General's Office. During the arrest, Orea shot three Mexican police officers, killing two of them, officials said.

Orea is accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old New York Red Bulls youth soccer coach Michael Jones in Union Square in the early morning hours of Oct. 7, 2012. Surveillance video of the attack Jones and his attacker talking moments before the suspect began stabbing Jones multiple times in the chest and neck.

PHOTO: Police crime scene tape is placed near where the body of Michael Jones, a New York Red Bulls youth soccer coach, was found early Sunday morning outside a Levis store, Oct. 8, 2012, in New York City.Spencer Platt/Getty Images, FILE
Police crime scene tape is placed near where the body of Michael Jones, a New York Red Bulls youth soccer coach, was found early Sunday morning outside a Levi's store, Oct. 8, 2012, in New York City.

Jones' ear was cut off as well, and he was left to die on the sidewalk, the video showed.

(MORE: Suspect in Red Bulls youth soccer coach's murder flees to Mexico)

Authorities were close to arresting Orea when he fled the country days after the shooting, ABC New York station WABC reported. Once investigators discovered his name, they placed him on a no-fly list, but he had already paid cash for a last-minute Aeromexico flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Tips led investigators to search for Orea in two different locations in Mexico, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said in a press conference Friday.

PHOTO: Roses are left next to where the body of Michael Jones, a youth soccer coach for the New York Red Bulls, was found early Sunday morning outside a Levis store, Oct. 8, 2012, in New York City.Spencer Platt/Getty Images, FILE
Roses are left next to where the body of Michael Jones, a youth soccer coach for the New York Red Bulls, was found early Sunday morning outside a Levi's store, Oct. 8, 2012, in New York City.

Federal agents went to serve Orea with an arrest warrant for provisional extradition when he opened fire on Wednesday, officials said, prompting a manhunt by Mexican police and troops.

The next day, Orea was armed with two guns when he was captured but was detained without incident, according to officials. He was then transferred to Mexico's Federal Public Ministry.

(MORE: Manhunt in Red Bulls youth soccer coach's mutilation and murder)

Orea's extradition to the U.S. will take some time now that he faces charges on the murders of the two law enforcement officers in Mexico, Shea said.

Jones, a native of Liverpool, England, was coaching his fifth season for the New York Red Bulls' youth training program. The organization described Jones as a "fantastic coach who loved soccer and a terrific friend" in a statement after his death.

PHOTO: Young men wearing Red Bull jerseys with Jonsey written on the back comfort one another after a memorial service for Michael Jones in White Plains, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2012.Seth Wenig/AP, FILE
Young men wearing Red Bull jerseys with "Jonsey" written on the back comfort one another after a memorial service for Michael Jones in White Plains, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2012.

PHOTO: Michael Jones, a youth soccer coach for the New York Red Bulls, appears in this undated photo.New York Red Bulls
Michael Jones, a youth soccer coach for the New York Red Bulls, appears in this undated photo.

Investigators did not think the motive was robbery, since Jones' wallet and phone were found at the scene, according to WABC.

The Associated Press and ABC News' Ben Gittleson, Aaron Katersky and Chistina NG contributed to this report.

Comments