Syrian army withdraws from key city of Hama amid rebel surge, state news reports

LONDON -- Syrian state media said Thursday that government forces were withdrawing from the city of Hama in the face of a rebel advance, marking another major setback for President Bashar al-Assad and his backers in Russia and Iran.

The Syrian Arab News Agency said government forces withdrew to positions outside the central Syrian city. The report came hours after opposition fighters claimed to have entered the city and struck towards its center.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Someyah Malekian contributed to this report.