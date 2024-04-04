Taiwan earthquake death toll climbs to 10, with 38 people missing

A total of 660 people are trapped, Taiwanese officials said.

The death toll from Wednesday's powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan climbed on Thursday to 10 people, with dozens more missing, Taiwanese officials said.

At least 38 people were missing and some 660 people were trapped by rubble, authorities said in 4:30 p.m. update.

The list of people who were trapped included 611 who were found on Thursday to be stranded in the mountainous area near the Silks Place Taroko hotel and Tien Hsiang Youth Activity Center.

A rescue helicopter had landed nearby, officials said.

