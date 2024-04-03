7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

Metro systems and high-speed rail in Taipei have been suspended.

A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan just before 8:00 a.m. local time, with an epicenter near Hualien City.

It was followed by a magnitude 6.5 quake, also near Hualien City, a short while later, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There is no information about injuries, fatalities or the overall scope of destruction from the earthquake.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.