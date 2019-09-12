Tourists in Cyprus run from explosions at nearby Turkish military base

Terrified tourists were evacuated from a northern Cyprus hotel early Thursday morning following explosions at a nearby Turkish military base.

Blasts at an ammunition depot showered the surrounding area with debris and unexploded ordnance after a fire broke out on the base in Catalkoy, west of the town of Kyrenia.

Posting to his page, Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay said only a few minor injuries were reported.

The nearby Acapulco Hotel was damaged in the explosions, which began on Wednesday night and continued into the morning.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blasts. Turkish defense officials said they had launched an investigation.