Tourists in Cyprus run from explosions at nearby Turkish military base

BEIRUT — Sep 12, 2019, 9:18 AM ET
PHOTO: A fire is seen over a Turkish army depot, Kyrenia, Cyprus, Sept. 12, 2019.PlaySTR/EPA via Shutterstock
Terrified tourists were evacuated from a northern Cyprus hotel early Thursday morning following explosions at a nearby Turkish military base.

Blasts at an ammunition depot showered the surrounding area with debris and unexploded ordnance after a fire broke out on the base in Catalkoy, west of the town of Kyrenia.

PHOTO: Workers at Acapulco hotel in Kyrenia, Cyprus assess the damage after a military depot exploded nearby, on Sept. 12, 2019. Birol Bebek/AFP/Getty Images
Workers at Acapulco hotel in Kyrenia, Cyprus assess the damage after a military depot exploded nearby, on Sept. 12, 2019.

Posting to his Facebook page, Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay said only a few minor injuries were reported.

PHOTO: Damaged rooms of a hotel after an explosion at an armys munitions depot near coastal city of Kyrenia in the Turkish occupied area at northern Cyprus, Sept. 12, 2019. Petros Karadjias/AP
Damaged rooms of a hotel after an explosion at an army's munitions depot near coastal city of Kyrenia in the Turkish occupied area at northern Cyprus, Sept. 12, 2019.
PHOTO: A fire is seen over a Turkish army depot, Kyrenia, Cyprus, Sept. 12, 2019. STR/EPA via Shutterstock
A fire is seen over a Turkish army depot, Kyrenia, Cyprus, Sept. 12, 2019.
The nearby Acapulco Hotel was damaged in the explosions, which began on Wednesday night and continued into the morning.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blasts. Turkish defense officials said they had launched an investigation.