Turkey reports casualties in 'terrorist attack' on aerospace facility

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said a number of people were killed and wounded.

LONDON -- Turkey's interior minister reported deaths and injuries after a "terrorist attack" at Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we have martyrs and wounded people after the attack," Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X.

Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics are dispatched to Turkish Aerospace Industries' (TAI) facilities after explosions and gunshots were reported following a terrorist attack in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara, Turkiye on Oct. 23, 2024. Ismail Kaplan/Anadolu via Getty Images

"I wish Allah's mercy to our martyrs and a speedy recovery to our wounded," he said. "The public will be informed about the developments. Please take into account the statements to be made from official sources."

The Turkish Aerospace Industries site is some 25 miles outside Ankara.

Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics are dispatched to Turkish Aerospace Industries' (TAI) facilities after explosions and gunshots were reported following a terrorist attack in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara, Turkiye on Oct. 23, 2024. Ismail Kaplan/Anadolu via Getty Images

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC News' Somayeh Malekian contributed to this report.