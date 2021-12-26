Tutu remembered as 'true humanitarian' dedicated to human rights

Tributes poured in from all over the globe.

Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday, was remembered as a "true humanitarian" committed to racial equality in his home country of South Africa and abroad.

Tributes from around the world flooded in as news that Tutu, once a leader of the anti-apartheid movement and "chief pastor" to a nation in transition, had died in Cape Town. He was 90.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa shared two photos of Tutu and himself on Twitter and said Tutu's passing was "another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa."

"Tutu was a living embodiment of faith in action, speaking boldly against racism, injustice, corruption, and oppression, not just in apartheid South Africa but wherever in the world he saw wrongdoing, especially when it impacted the most vulnerable and voiceless in society," the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said in a statement.

Former President Barack Obama

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others," former President Barack Obama wrote. "A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere."

The Dalai Lama

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good," the Dalai Lama, with whom Tutu co-authored "The Book of Joy," wrote in an open letter published on Sunday. "He was a true humanitarian and a committed advocate of human rights."

African Union President Moussa Faki Mahamat

Faki tweeted his condolences for Tutu calling him "an Anti-Apartheid icon." "A man of faith convinced in the power of reconciliation through restorative justice, the Arch was a true shepherd of peace. May he rest in peace."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Tutu for his "spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour."

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon

The First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said, "his was a life that made the world a better place."

The U.S. Mission to South Africa

The U.S. Mission to South Africa released a statement, saying, "We join South Africa and the global community in honoring a man who spent his life fearlessly speaking truth to power. From his work against apartheid in South Africa, to his championing of democracy, freedom and human rights, and advocacy for those still living under the scourge of homophobia, racism or xenophobia, Archbishop Tutu was the conscience of his generation. He will be greatly missed."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.