Authorities have confirmed the identities of the 39 people who were found dead in a tractor-trailer near London last month.

During the early morning hours of Oct. 23, emergency services were called to an industrial park in the town of Grays in Essex, southeast England, when the vehicle was discovered to have people inside. Thirty-nine people were pronounced dead at the scene, which was about 20 miles east of London, according to Essex police.

Essex police confirmed on Friday that the victims ranged in age from 15 to 44 and were all Vietnamese, after initially saying they were believed to be Chinese. Investigators in the United Kingdom liaised with their counterparts in Vietnam to confirm the identities.

"This was an incredibly important process and our team has been working hard to bring answers to worried families who fear their loved one may be among those whose tragic journey ended on our shores," Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said in a statement Friday. "Our priority has been to identify the victims, to preserve the dignity of those who have died and to support the victims’ friends and families."

Essex police released the following list with the names of the 39 victims:

-- Pham Thi Tra My, a 26-year-old woman from Ha Tinh, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Dinh Lurong, a 20-year-old man from Ha Tinh, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Huy Phong, a 35-year-old man from Ha Tinh, Vietnam

-- Vo Nhan Du, a 19-year-old man from Ha Tinh, Vietnam

-- Tran Manh Hung, a 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh, Vietnam

-- Tran Khanh Tho, an 18-year-old man from Ha Tinh, Vietnam

-- Vo Van Linh, a 25-year-old man from Ha Tinh, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Van Nhan, a 33-year-old man from Ha Tinh, Vietnam

-- Bui Phan Thang, a 37-year-old man from Ha Tinh, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Huy Hung, a 15-year-old boy from Ha Tinh, Vietnam

-- Tran Thi Tho, a 21-year-old woman from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Bui Thi Nhung, a 19-year-old woman from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Vo Ngoc Nam, a 28-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Dinh Tu, a 26-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Le Van Ha, a 30-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Tran Thi Ngoc, a 19-year-old woman from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Van Hung, a 33-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Hoang Van Tiep, an 18-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Cao Tien Dung, a 37-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Cao Huy Thanh, a 33-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Tran Thi Mai Nhung, an 18-year-old woman from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Minh Quang, a 20-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Le Trong Thanh, a 44-year-old man from Dien Chau, Vietnam

-- Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, a 28-year-old woman from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Hoang Van Hoi, a 24-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Tho Tuan, a 25-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Dang Huu Tuyen, a 22-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Trong Thai, a 26-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Van Hiep, a 24-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Thi Van, a 35-year-old woman from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Tran Hai Loc, a 35-year-old man from Nghe An, Vietnam

-- Duong Minh Tuan, a 27-year-old man from Quang Binh, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Ngoc Ha, a 32-year-old man from Quang Binh, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Tien Dung, a 33-year-old man from Quang Binh, Vietnam

-- Phan Thi Thanh, a 41-year-old woman from Hai Phong, Vietnam

-- Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, a 34-year-old man from Thua Tien Hue, Vietnam

-- Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, an 18-year-old man from Hai Phong, Vietnam

-- Tran Ngoc Hieu, a 17-year-old boy from Hai Duong, Vietnam

-- Dinh Dinh Binh, a 15-year-old boy from Hai Phong, Vietnam

Essex police said it was "the largest mass fatality victim identification process" in the history of the force.

"It remained of paramount importance to us to ensure that an individual’s next of kin were informed, and that they were given some time to absorb this tragic news before we publicly confirmed their loved one’s identity," Smith said. "We have worked closely with the National Crime Agency, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and the Vietnamese Authorities to identify and locate their families."

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Maurice Robinson of Northern Ireland, was arrested and has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 25, according to Essex police.

Another man from Northern Ireland, 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, as well as human trafficking and immigration offenses. He appeared in court in Dublin on Friday and was remanded in custody, according to Essex police. The Crown Prosecution Service, the principal prosecuting authority for England and Wales, has started extradition proceedings to bring Harrison to England.

Three other suspects -- a 46-year-old man, a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman -- were also arrested last week and questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people, but they have not been charged. Two were released on bail until Nov. 11 and the third has been bailed until Nov. 13, according to Essex police.

Meanwhile, detectives have urged two brothers from Northern Ireland to come forward and hand themselves in to police. Ronan Hughes, 40, and his 34-year-old brother Christopher Hughes are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking in connection with the case in Essex. The pair are believed to be in Northern Ireland but are also thought to have links to the Irish Republic, according to Essex police.

