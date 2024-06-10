UN Security Council to vote on US draft resolution supporting Gaza cease-fire deal

A U.S. spokesperson urged the U.N. "not let this opportunity to pass by."

The United Nations Security Council will vote Monday afternoon on a U.S. draft resolution urging Hamas to accept the latest cease-fire and hostage release deal.

Nate Evans, spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations, noted in a statement that the deal would enable an immediate pause in fighting, the freeing of a number of hostages and an immediate surge in humanitarian assistance, among other things.

"Israel has accepted this proposal and the Security Council has an opportunity to speak with one voice and call on Hamas to do the same," his statement continued. "Doing so would help save lives and the suffering of civilians in Gaza as well as the hostages and their families. Council Members should not let this opportunity to pass by and must speak with one voice in support of this deal."

People speak during a Security Council meeting about the war in Gaza at United Nations headquarters, May 29, 2024. Seth Wenig/AP

The State Department said it was consulting with Israel on the draft resolution last week, even though Israel is not a member of the council.

The vote comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the Middle East this week to further negotiate the cease-fire and hostage agreement.

As he departed Cairo earlier Monday for Tel Aviv, Blinken called it a "critical moment."

"My message to governments throughout the region, to people throughout the region: If you want a cease-fire, press Hamas to say yes," Blinken told reporters. "If you want to alleviate the terrible suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, press Hamas to say yes.

"If you want to get all the hostages home, press Hamas to say yes," he continued. "If you want to put present Palestinians and Israelis alike on the path to more durable peace and security, if you want to prevent this conflict from spreading, press Hamas to say yes."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.