US service member killed in Afghanistan

A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday.

The announcement was made in a statement by NATO's Operation Resolute Support, but offered no further details about how the service member was killed.

"In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete," officials said in a statement.

The death was the first by a service member in Afghanistan this month.

The most recent service member death in Afghanistan was on June 30, which came during a non-combat incident. He was identified as 31-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Elliott Robbins of Ogden, Utah.

Two U.S. service member were killed on June 26 when attacked by the Taliban under small arms fire in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, the Pentagon said. They were identified as Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, 32, from Heilbronn, Germany, and Sgt. James G. Johnston, 24, from Trumansburg, New York.

The death on Saturday was the 10th U.S. service member to die under hostile fire and the 12th overall this year.

