2 US service members killed in Afghanistan

Two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday local time, according to military officials.

Circumstances surrounding the deaths have not been released.

The names of the two service members will not be released until 24 hours after the families are notified, as is Department of Defense policy.

The deaths are the 10th and 11th in Afghanistan in 2019.

Spc. Miguel Holmes, 22, was the most recent death of a service member in the country. The Georgia native died in a non-combat incident.

The most recent combat deaths came on April 8, when three Marines were killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan's northern Parwan province.

Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, New York; Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, 31, of York, Pennsylvania; and Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, 43, of Newark, Delaware, were killed in the biggest single-day loss of life by U.S. service members in Afghanistan since Nov. 27, 2018.

Three service members died in that November IED attack, while a fourth soldier died five days later from injuries suffered in the attack.