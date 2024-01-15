US shoots down Houthi missile aimed at American warship in Red Sea, officials say

The missile came from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, U.S. officials said.

A U.S. fighter aircraft shot down a missile fired toward an American warship from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, U.S. military officials said.

The USS Laboon was fired on in the Southern Red Sea at about 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, U.S. Central Command said on social media.

"The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by U.S. fighter aircraft," officials said. "There were no injuries or damage reported."

In this file image from the U.S. Department of Defense, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon approaches the oiler USNS Kanawha, on the horizon, for replenishment-at-sea operation in the Red Sea on Dec. 25, 2023. Elexia Morelos/US Department of Defense/AFP via Getty Images

The missile launch on Sunday appeared to be the first such attack by the Houthi militants since American and British forces unleashed a series of large-scale retaliatory airstrikes against multiple Houthi targets inside Yemen.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Luis Martinez and Nathan Luna contributed to this story.