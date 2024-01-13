US launches another retaliatory airstrike against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

The U.S. launched another retaliatory strike against Houthi militants in Yemen on Friday following Thursday's large-scale airstrikes, according to a U.S. official.

It was unclear if Friday's airstrike was part of the ongoing effort to further degrade the Houthi rebels' ability to attack commercial ships in the Red Sea or a direct response to the launch earlier in the day of an anti-ship fired at a ship in the Gulf of Aden that fell harmlessly into the water.

On Thursday night, the U.S. struck 28 Houthi locations in Yemen associated with the 27 drone and missile attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

U.S. officials said the sites were struck by Tomahawk cruise missiles fired by U.S. Navy destroyers, British warplanes, and U.S. Navy fighter aircraft from the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower.

Houthi officials had vowed to retaliate against the U.S. following Thursday's strikes.

On Jan. 11, 2024, at 2:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces, in coordination with the United Kingdom, and support from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain conducted joint strikes on Houthi targets to degrade their capability to continue their illegal and reckless attacks on U.S. and international vessels and commercial shipping in the Red Sea. U.S. Central Command

Speaking with reporters Friday afternoon on a trip to Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden called the strikes a "success" and said the U.S. will continue to respond if the Houthis keep up their "outrageous behavior."

In a statement issued Thursday, Biden warned the Houthis that he would "not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary."

U.S. officials said Friday that while assessments of Thursday's strike are still underway they believe that the Houthis' ability to launch large-scale attacks has been degraded.

Gen. Douglas Sims, the director of the Joint Staff, told reporters earlier Friday that the strikes have degraded the Houthis capability to launch a major attack like the one they tried on Tuesday.

"I know we have degraded capability," Sims said. "I don't believe that they would be able to execute the same way they did the other day," referring to Tuesday's Houthi barrage of 21 missiles and drones.

"I would hope that they don't respond," he said, adding that "we're prepared in the event that they do." He said he hoped the Houthis would realize that trying to retaliate would be "generally fruitless."

Sims said that any attacks would be harmful to the region.

"It does not simply affect things that are directly tied to the Houthis," he said. "But it affects many of their partners, quite honestly, or many of the folks that they they're working with, so I would hope that they don't retaliate."

Civilian casualties from Thursday night's strikes are not expected to be "very high," he said, given that the majority of the locations struck were in rural areas. He specifically mentioned missile launchers in mountain areas or very lowly populated areas.

"This was not necessarily about casualties, as much as it was about degrading capability," said Sims.

"This was solely designed to get after the capability that is impeding international freedom of navigation and international waters and that's where we feel pretty confident we did good work on that," he said.

