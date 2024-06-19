US soldier sentenced to Russian penal colony, local media reports

LONDON -- Gordon Black, the U.S. soldier arrested in Russia on theft charge, was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly four years in a Russian penal colony, a national news agency reported.

"The Pervomaisky District Court of Vladivostok sentences Black to almost four years in a penal colony," an Interfax correspondent reported from inside the courtroom.

Black was arrested in May. His trial had started on Monday, with Black pleading partially guilty to charges of theft, but not admitting to the charges of assault or threat to kill, according to Russian media.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.