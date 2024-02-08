Lava jets flew as high as 80 meters, the country’s weather office said.

Volcano erupts in Iceland for 3rd time in 2 months

A volcano began erupting in southwestern Iceland early Thursday, sending lava jets as high as 80 meters, the country’s weather office said.

"At 5:30 this morning an intense seismic activity started north-east of mt. Sýlingarfell. Around 30 minutes later, a volcanic eruption started at the site,” the Icelandic Met Office said.

Images taken by an Icelandic Coast Guard's surveillance flight appeared to show the eruption taking place at a location near the Dec. 18 eruption, official said.

A volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts on Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, February 8, 2024. Iceland Civil Protection via Reuters

Another eruption nearby on Jan. 14 sent lava flowing into Grindavik, a small town that had been evacuated prior to the eruption.

The latest fissure was about 3 km long, the office said.

"This time a bit further North than December eruption and further away from town of Grindavik," Gisli Olafsson, an MP, said on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.