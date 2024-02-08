Volcano erupts in Iceland for 3rd time in 2 months
Lava jets flew as high as 80 meters, the country’s weather office said.
A volcano began erupting in southwestern Iceland early Thursday, sending lava jets as high as 80 meters, the country’s weather office said.
"At 5:30 this morning an intense seismic activity started north-east of mt. Sýlingarfell. Around 30 minutes later, a volcanic eruption started at the site,” the Icelandic Met Office said.
Images taken by an Icelandic Coast Guard's surveillance flight appeared to show the eruption taking place at a location near the Dec. 18 eruption, official said.
Another eruption nearby on Jan. 14 sent lava flowing into Grindavik, a small town that had been evacuated prior to the eruption.
The latest fissure was about 3 km long, the office said.
"This time a bit further North than December eruption and further away from town of Grindavik," Gisli Olafsson, an MP, said on social media.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.