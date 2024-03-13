Waves of drones strike within Russia, hitting oil refinery

The Russian Ministry of Defense said it shot down at least 58 drones.

LONDON -- At least seven Russian territories were targeted by dozens of uncrewed drones on Tuesday, marking a second day of apparent Ukrainian strikes within Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said at least 58 drones were shot down by air defences overnight and into Wednesday morning.

The drones shot down had targeted locations in Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Ryazan and the Leningrad region, Russian military officials said.

The ministry on Tuesday had said that it had destroyed dozens of other Ukrainian drones in several regions within Russia.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.