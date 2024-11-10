AP PHOTOS: Death by water, burial by mud. Images of Spain's floods of the century

BARCELONA, Spain -- Twelve days have passed since catastrophic flash floods carved a muddy scar through eastern Spain, killing over 200 people and soiling the homes of thousands more.

Apocalyptic scenes documented by The Associated Press photographers speak to the terrifying power of nature unleashed in all its fury.

It was as if a tsunami, instead of having been generated in the ocean’s depths and sent smashing into the shore, had been poured down by some vengeful sky god and rampaged through sleepy villages and ordinary neighborhoods.

The wild newborn river caught thousands unaware, tossed cars around like toys and tore down buildings nearest the normally dry canal banks, which themselves were left widened with ragged edges.

Survivors say that 15 minutes was all it took for a drainage canal that was crucial in the disaster to go from empty to overflowing. Abutting homes channeled the rushing water to expand its shockwave. Regional authorities failed to alert the populace in time, and in some places there wasn't even rain to put people on guard, magnifying the chaos.

In the aftermath, streets look like they have been blasted back to the Medieval period, covered by layers of mud that obscured any glimpse of pavement or cobblestone.

Everything on the ground floor was turned into junk in a matter of minutes when the water burst into homes. Furniture, clothes, toys, photos, heirlooms ... nothing was spared.

The feeling of abandonment of many residents turned into rage, prompting the pelting of Spain’s King and prime minister with clumps of mud when they visited the devastated area.

Every foot caked in mire, in the sticky brown filth that after days keeps oozing out of homes and ruined stores no matter how much is shoveled and swept away.

The “thup, thup, thup” throbs in the air from the military helicopters flying over the area that has been labeled as “ground zero” of the Oct. 29 floods.

The search goes on now for the missing. Searchers drive poles into mud banks hoping to find and recover the bodies of the dead.

But human generosity is also found amid the despair.

While thousands of troops and police reinforcements remove the countless wrecked cars, it’s the people themselves, the residents, neighbors and volunteers who stream in on foot to help.

Strangers aiding the needy by diving into the muck, and with each scoop and toss, inch towards a distant renewal.