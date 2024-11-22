The U.S. Embassy in London has returned to normal operations after police carried out the controlled explosion of a suspicious package that was found in the area

The US Embassy in London returns to normal after police blow up a package

LONDON -- The U.S. Embassy in London returned to normal operations Friday afternoon after police carried out the controlled explosion of a suspicious package that was found in the area earlier in the day.

London Metropolitan police later said it was a "hoax device.''

“An investigation will now follow,'' police said in a statement. ”Some cordons will remain in place for the time being but the majority of the police response will now be stood down.”

The embassy said it had returned to normal business operations, although all public appointments were canceled for the day.

“Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy,'' the embassy said. ”Thanks to @metpoliceuk for your swift action, and thanks to all visitors for your cooperation and patience at this time.''

Also Friday, authorities evacuated the south terminal of London's Gatwick Airport while they investigated a suspicious item found in luggage. Sussex Police said they had sent an ordnance disposal team to the airport as a precaution.