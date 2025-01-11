A bus accident on a highway in northeastern Germany leaves 2 dead

Police say two people have died in a bus accident on a highway in northeastern Germany and another four were seriously injured

BERLIN -- A bus accident on a highway in northeastern Germany on Saturday left two people dead and another four seriously injured, police said.

The accident happened on an exit that leads to a parking lot off the A11 highway close to an interchange near Prenzlau, northeast of Berlin, German news agency dpa reported.

The bus ended up on its side. No other vehicle was believed to be involved and the cause of the accident, which happened in wintry conditions, wasn't immediately clear.

There were 14 or 15 people aboard the bus at the time of the accident. The A11 links Berlin with the Polish city of Szczecin.

Brandenburg state police spokesperson Beate Kardels said the bus operated by Flixbus, Germany's dominant long-distance bus operator, was heading toward Poland. She didn't immediately have information on where it set off from.