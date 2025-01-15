UN human rights chief calls for lifting Western sanctions on Syria as country rebuilds after Assad

The United Nations human rights chief has called for the lifting of Western sanctions imposed on Syria over its yearslong civil war, now that former leader Bashar Assad has been ousted and sent into exile

DAMASCUS, Syria -- The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday called for the lifting of Western sanctions imposed on Syria over its yearslong civil war, now that former leader Bashar Assad has been ousted and sent into exile.

While visiting Syria, Volker Türk also urged transitional justice for victims, saying it enhances public trust in state institutions as the county moves ahead under its de facto new leaders.

“Revenge and vengeance are never the answer,” Türk said, a month after the Assad family's decadeslong dynasty ended when insurgent groups captured Damascus.

Türk said he met with Ahmad al-Sharaa, who leads Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the group leading the new authority in Syria. He said al-Sharaa assured him of the importance of respecting human rights for all Syrians, and said authorities will work on social cohesion and institutional reform.

Syria’s conflict broke out in early 2011 and left nearly half a million people dead and millions displaced, including many who are now refugees. The war caused wide destruction that will need tens of billions of dollars to rebuild.

“The people of Syria need every ounce of help they can get to rebuild a country that works for all Syrians,” Türk said. He added that there are still threats to Syria’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty which must be fully respected.

“The ongoing conflicts and hostilities must end,” he said.

European countries and the United States imposed sanctions on Assad’s government shortly after the conflict started. They have been wary over the Islamist roots of the former insurgents who now lead an interim government.

“It will be critical to bear in mind the impact sanctions have on the lives of the Syrian people,” Türk said. “I therefore call for an urgent reconsideration of sectoral sanctions with a view to lifting them.”

Also Wednesday, a Syrian Interior Ministry official said authorities have detained an Egyptian militant who recently released videos vowing to work on overthrowing the government in Egypt.

Ahmad al-Mansour has been living in Syria for years and was among the fighters that toppled Assad's government.

The ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said al-Mansour was detained late Tuesday.

Al-Mansour’s arrest is likely to ease concerns in some Arab countries, including Egypt, that Syria will not be used as a base to plot against regional nations.