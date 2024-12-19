The Kenyan government has declared gender-based violence the nation’s most pressing security threat, with 100 women killed in the past four months alone, most of them by men who were known to them, including intimate partners

Kenya announces plan to combat rising gender-based violence as 100 women are killed in four months

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The Kenyan government on Thursday declared gender-based violence the nation's most pressing security threat, with 100 women killed in the past four months alone, most of them by men who were known to them, including intimate partners.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi referred to the escalating crisis as “the elephant in the room," and said authorities have investigated most of the cases, which are pending in court.

Since September 2023, a staggering 7,107 cases of sexual and gender-based violence have been reported in Kenya, said Mudavadi, adding that the police inspector general has formed a specialized unit to combat femicides — the killing of girls or women because of their gender.

As Kenya continues to grapple with a silent epidemic of gender-based violence, human rights groups have held demonstrations, calling for justice to the victims and their families.

A U.N. report released in November to mark the start of a 16-day activism global campaign revealed that Africa recorded the highest rate of partner-related femicide in 2023.

In November, President William Ruto directed police to investigate gender-based violence cases while painting a grim picture of the murders.

"We know that four out of five women killed in Kenya are victims of intimate partner violence. This means our women are being killed in places they should feel safe,” Ruto said.

Kenya's Cabinet this week approved the setting up of a presidential working group to provide recommendations on how to stop gender-based violence.

____

Follow AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa