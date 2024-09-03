A rescue operation is underway for over 50 migrants in waters off France's northern coast

French maritime authorities say a rescue operation is underway after a boat sank off France’s northern coast, with more than 50 migrants in the water and around a dozen recovered in critical condition

PARIS -- French maritime authorities say a rescue operation is underway after a boat sank off France’s northern coast, with more than 50 migrants in the water and around a dozen recovered in critical condition.

Maritime authorities say medical teams have rushed to the scene.

The boat was carrying dozens of people and got into trouble, the maritime authority that covers that coastline reported. It had no other immediate details.

