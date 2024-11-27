Russia expels two German journalists in tit-for-tat retaliation, ministry says

Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it has revoked accreditation of two employees of the German ARD broadcaster and ordered them to leave the country, in what it described as a retaliation to German authorities’ move targeting two journalists from Russia’s ...

MOSCOW -- Russia's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it has revoked the accreditation of two employees with the German ARD broadcaster and ordered them to leave the country in what it described as a retaliation to German authorities' move targeting two journalists from Russia's state TV.

Ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing in Moscow that it may issue accreditation to other ARD employees if German authorities allow journalists from Russia's Channel One to work in Berlin.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner denied the federal government had shut Channel One's office, as the Russian broadcaster has claimed.

“The federal government has not closed the office of this broadcaster,” Wagner told a news conference. “Russian journalists can report freely and unhindered in Germany.”

“I can only surmise that this has to do with questions of residence status,” said Wagner, adding that such issues are not dealt with by German federal authorities and state authorities make their decisions independently.

Berlin’s state immigration office said that on Nov. 22 it refused residence permits for the head of Channel One’s bureau and for a cameraman with the channel. It said the decision could be appealed.

The move followed decisions to refuse German residency for a Brazilian citizen working for Ruptly, a Russian state-owned video news agency, and for the head the Rossiya Segodnya news agency and his wife.

Channel One has been under European Union sanctions since December 2022 as tensions soared between Moscow and the West over Russia's military action in Ukraine. The EU sanctions prevent the channel from broadcasting in Europe but do not affect the presence of staff who work for it in Berlin.

Commenting on the decision to strip ARD employees in Moscow of their accreditation, Wagner said: “If this report is true, then we would, of course, condemn it in the strongest terms."