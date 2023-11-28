WSJ reporter's pre-trial detention in Russia extended into January
A Moscow court added two months to the reporter's pre-trial detention.
A Moscow court extended on Tuesday the pre-trial detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter accused of spying.
Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter in the newspaper's Moscow bureau, was arrested in May.
"By a court decision of November 28, the period of detention in relation to Evan Gershkovich was extended by 2 months, and in total up to 10 months, that is, until January 30, 2024," Lefortovo Court said, according to Interfax.
Gershkovich, his newspaper and the U.S. government deny the espionage charges that have been brought against the reporter.
ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this story.
