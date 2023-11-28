WSJ reporter's pre-trial detention in Russia extended into January

A Moscow court extended on Tuesday the pre-trial detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter accused of spying.

Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter in the newspaper's Moscow bureau, was arrested in May.

This grab from a handout footage provided by the Lefortovsky Court on Nov. 28, 2023, shows journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, standing inside a defendants' cage during a hearing on the extention of his pre-trial detention, in Moscow. Handout/Lefortovsky Court/AFP via Getty

"By a court decision of November 28, the period of detention in relation to Evan Gershkovich was extended by 2 months, and in total up to 10 months, that is, until January 30, 2024," Lefortovo Court said, according to Interfax.

Gershkovich, his newspaper and the U.S. government deny the espionage charges that have been brought against the reporter.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this story.