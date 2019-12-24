New Zealand volcano eruption: Police end search for 2 still missing Despite searches from the shoreline and the air, no remains have been recovered.

American dies from burns due to volcano eruption Handout/Michael Schade/AFP via Getty Images

Police in New Zealand on Tuesday said they're calling off the search for two people who went missing during a volcano eruption earlier this month.

Nineteen people, including Americans, were killed when the volcano erupted on Dec. 9 on White Island, off the northeast coast of New Zealand.

Family and friends of the victims of the White Island eruption along with many of the local community gathered at Mataatua Marae to observe a minute of silence on Dec. 16, 2019, in Whakatane, New Zealand. John Borren/Getty Images, FILE

There were 47 people on White Island at the time of the blast.

The two still missing -- Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, from New Zealand, and Winona Langford, 17, from Australia -- were believed to be washed out to sea, officials said.

Crew from the HMNZS Wellington return to shore to drop off supplies on Dec. 16, 2019, in Whakatane, New Zealand. John Borren/Getty Images, FILE

Despite massive searches from the shoreline and from the air, no remains have been recovered.

Their families have been informed, said Superintendent Andy McGregor.

Flowers are seen at a memorial at the harbor in Whakatane, Newzealand, on Dec. 11, 2019, following the volcanic eruption on White Island. Jorge Silva/Reuters

New Zealand Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the blast.