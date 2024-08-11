The attack began last week and appeared to be a large-scale offensive operation.

'Pressure on the aggressor,' Zelenskyy says in first comment on Ukrainian incursion into Russia

LONDON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged for the first time that his country’s military is conducting a cross-border offensive inside Russia.

The Ukrainian military was progressing in its campaign "to push the war out into the aggressor's territory," Zelenskyy said late Saturday in his nightly address.

"Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed -- pressure on the aggressor," he added.

An aerial view shows what is said to be a firing Ukrainian tank in the area bordering Ukraine in the Kursk region, Russia, in this still image from video released August 11, 2024. Russian Defence Ministry via Reuters

Ukraine's attack began last week and appeared to be a large-scale offensive operation, involving at least two Ukrainian brigades.

Ukrainian troops in the first days appeared to have captured a number of settlements in the Kursk border area while advancing, reaching perhaps as far as about 9 miles inside Russia by Wednesday. A blog closely linked to Russia's defense ministry reported Thursday that Ukrainian armored units were seen about 18.5 miles inside Russia's border.

Zelenskyy on Saturday thanked "every unit of our Defense Forces that makes this happen."

ABC News' Patrick Reevell contributed to this report.