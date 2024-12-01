Ukraine's air force said it faced 78 Russian UAVs overnight into Sunday morning.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine facing Russian 'aerial terror' after night of drone strikes

LONDON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Sunday social media post that a week of "Russian aerial terror" saw Moscow launch around 500 bombs, 660 drones and 120 missiles into Ukraine.

Russia's long-range bombardments of Ukraine have been intensifying in recent weeks, with a particular focus on the country's energy grid, coinciding with the onset of freezing winter temperatures.

Ukraine's air force said 78 Russian drones were launched into the country overnight, of which 32 were shot down and 45 lost in flight. The air force cited electronic countermeasures for the failure of those lost in flight.

The military administration for the southern city of Kherson -- liberated from Russian control in the fall of 2022 -- reported at least seven civilians injured by a Russian drone strike on a taxi in the city on Sunday morning. That incident followed the deaths of at least three people in earlier drone attacks in the city.

This handout photograph taken by the Ukrainian Emergency Service and released on Nov. 30, 2024, shows firefighters in action following a missile strike in Tsarychanka, north of the city of Dnipro, Ukraine. Handout/UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE/AFP

Responding to a recent missile strike on Dnipro and a drone attack in Kherson, Zelenskyy said Saturday that such attacks happen "almost every day."

"Ukraine defends itself against this absolutely inhuman pressure," the president wrote on Telegram. "I am grateful to everyone who helps us go through all this, defend ourselves against terror and save people's lives."

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces downed at least 29 drones over four western regions overnight into Sunday.

The latest cross-border exchanges came as the European Union's new leaders -- European Council President Antonio Costa and chief diplomat Kaja Kallas -- arrived in Kyiv Sunday to underscore the bloc's support for Ukraine.

"In my first visit since taking up office, my message is clear: the European Union wants Ukraine to win this war," Kallas -- who previously served as Estonia's prime minister -- wrote on X.

President-elect Donald Trump's November election victory has revived the prospect of peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, as well as concerns that Trump may curtail American financial and military aid for Ukraine.

A woman walks next to a damaged hospital following a Russian drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 29, 2024. Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden is using his final months in office to shore up much-needed assistance for Kyiv. In September, Biden announced he would deliver by the end of 2024 more than $5.5 billion in remaining presidential drawdown authority funds previously authorized by Congress.

The Pentagon announced the latest round of aid totaling around $275 million in late November.

Biden described Russia's massed missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure last week as "outrageous" and a reminder "of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression."

"My message to the Ukrainian people is clear: the United States stands with you," Biden said.