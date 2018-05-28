Abandoned dog found with writing all over her

May 28, 2018, 3:13 PM ET
PHOTO: The word "free" is written on Marvellas side in permanent marker as a Ross County Humane Society worker holds her in Chillicothe, Ohio.PlayCourtesy Ross County Humane Society, Brittany May
WATCH Abandoned dog found with writing all over her

A dog with writing on her was rescued by a shelter and is now looking for her forever home.

According to Ross County Humane Society in Chillicothe, Ohio, the dog was abandoned in a nearby park and was covered in phrases written in permanent marker.

"Free," "Good home only" and "I am a gift from God" can be seen scribbled on her side and face.

PHOTO: Marvella seen here with the phrase good home only written on her face in permanent marker as a Ross County Humane Society worker holds her in Chillicothe, Ohio.Courtesy Ross County Humane Society, Brittany May
Marvella seen here with the phrase "good home only" written on her face in permanent marker as a Ross County Humane Society worker holds her in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The pup is a lab mix that is about 5 to 6 months old, humane society workers told ABC affiliate WSYX.

Workers named the puppy "Marvella," which means miracle.

PHOTO: The word free is written on Marvellas side in permanent marker as a Ross County Humane Society worker holds her in Chillicothe, Ohio.Courtesy Ross County Humane Society, Brittany May
The word "free" is written on Marvella's side in permanent marker as a Ross County Humane Society worker holds her in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The shelter was able to get a majority of the permanent marker off the Marvella's fur.

She will be up for adoption on Wednesday.

PHOTO: Marvella is waiting for her forever home after being found covered in phrases written on her in permanent marker.Courtesy Ross County Humane Society, Brittany May
Marvella is waiting for her forever home after being found covered in phrases written on her in permanent marker.

For those interested in learning more about Marvella, visit Ross County Humane Society's website.

