Capture the heart of your Valentine with these sweet sugar cookies

Even if you're stuck inside celebrating Valentine's Day this year, the expectation of devouring delicious treats is still a part of the plan!

If there's one good thing that's come out of quarantine, it's that we've all dipped our hand in the mixing bowl to pass the time and destress.

Over the last few years, Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell has been helping people impress the taste buds of family, friends and colleagues with his easy-to-follow recipes.

"The View" co-host Sara Haines was recently scrolling on Instagram when she stopped mid-scroll to get a closer look at what she called "the most perfect sugar cookies," which were Kanell's. After she learned that they weren't available for sale, she did the next best thing and baked the cookies herself virtually alongside him – just in time for Valentine's Day!

Kanell told Haines he grew up baking with his mother in the kitchen. While he used to be a middle school math and science teacher, he decided to return to his "passion" of baking so he could spend more time with family. For that reason, Preppy Kitchen was born.

Kanell and his husband Brian are also raising twin sons, Lachlan and George.

Whether you're celebrating your love for family, your partner or yourself, these heart-shaped sugar cookies are guaranteed to melt in your mouth and melt your heart. Kanell walks Haines through how to make the cookies that everyone will love.

Ingredients

• 4 cups flour

• 1/3 cup corn starch

• 3/4 tsp salt

• 1 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

• 1 cup sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

• Sift flour, cornstarch and salt in a large bowl and whisk together.• In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar together.• Add the eggs while mixing. Scrape down sides of the bowl, then add 1 tsp vanilla extract.• Pour the flour mixture into the butter, sugar, egg and vanilla mixture and mix until everything is well incorporated.• Put the dough in a plastic bag, flatten it together, then chill it in the refrigerator so it firms up.• Once the dough is chilled, place it on a rolling mat, sprinkle with flour and roll out with a rolling pin. Move the dough around so to prevent it from sticking.• Use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut out your cookies. Take away extra scraps to re-roll for more cookies.• Place them on a non-stick baking sheet and bake at 350°F for 11-12 minutes.• Once the cookies have reached room temperature, decorate with royal or buttercream icing, or even try dipping them in melted chocolate.

