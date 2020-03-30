Chef Anne Burrell's easy canned bean chili recipe Check out the recipe that uses up a pantry staple.

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell shared a simple chili recipe using a very versatile pantry staple -- canned beans -- that could come in handy for many Americans who are cooking more meals at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Check out her full recipe below.

Open Up a Can of Bean Chili

Time: 45 minutes



Ingredients

2 large onions, diced

2 ribs celery, diced

2 bell peppers, diced

2 jalapeño peppers, finely diced

5 garlic cloves, smashed and finely chopped

8-15 ounce cans of beans-I like to use an assortment-garbanzo, white, black, pinto, navy, butter or any others you like

2-28 ounce cans of tomatoes

2 cups of frozen or canned corn

3 bay leaves

¼ cup of chili powder

2 tablespoons of ground cumin

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Kosher salt

Olive or vegetable oil

Optional

Diced red onion

Sour cream

Grated cheddar cheese



Directions



Coat a large wide pot generously with oil and bring to medium-high heat. Add the onions, celery and peppers, season with salt. Cook the veg until they are soft and very aromatic, about 5-10 minutes. Toss in the garlic and jalapeños and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Add all the beans and tomatoes. Fill one of the empty tomato cans with water and add that in. Stir to combine.



Add in the chili powder, cumin bay leaves and cayenne. Season with salt to make sure everything is delicious!



Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Simmer, stirring regularly until the liquid has reduced by half. Add another half of tomato can of water, taste for salt and re-season if needed. Cook until the chili is nice and thick.



Serve topped with onions, cheese and sour cream if using.

Chef Burrell also suggested serving this chili in quesadillas, on eggs, over rice or on hot dogs.